6. Best Personal Trainer: Coros Pace 2

With over 200 exercises already built into its Strength Training program, the Pace 2 picks up your heart rate, calories burned, and every movement—and it has the battery power to last through up to 20 days of daily use. Rather than just having a single run mode, this watch gets specific with modes for track runs or lower body strength training. Meanwhile, a muscle heat map shows which muscle groups got the most action. Weighing just 29 grams, you’ll barely feel it on your wrist.

[$199; coros.com]

