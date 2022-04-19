7. Best Multisport Watch: Polar Vantage M2 Get It

If running is just one of your main sports, consider a watch that functions across multiple types of exercise and packs ready-made daily routines. With the Vantage M2, you can get deep insights into your fitness level and even track your sleep and recovery, too. After every workout, whether it’s hill sprints or a bike ride, the watch produces a report to analyze your efforts—and their impact on your body—based on a range of biometric parameters. Need to chill? Pop your headphones in and calm down with the watch’s set of guided breathing exercises.

[$300; polar.com]

