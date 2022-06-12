Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

10. Magma Crossover Grill Get it

This stainless steel portable grill has a modular design that lets you add optional tops to the single, 15,000 BTU propane burner. Turn your lakeside BBQ breaks into a full-on gastronomic get-together by swapping in and out either the Grill Top, Griddle Top, Pizza Oven Top, or Plancha Top. If you’re taking it to a favorite spot that doesn’t have a picnic table or other flat surface, tote along the aluminum Quad Pod Stand with adjustable feet so you can grill anywhere.

[From $550; magmaproducts.com]

