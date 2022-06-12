Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

11. Ignik FireCan Portable Fire Pit

It’s not always convenient, or legal, to burn wood on a lake shore to make a cozy campfire for the night. But with the Ignik FireCan, as long as you have some propane around (we recommend their handy 10-pound bottle), you can quickly spark up a warm fire whether chilling on the beach or relaxing in the woods. The military ammo can-inspired FireCan is easy to set up and break down with four foldable legs, plus the see-through patterns on the sides allow you to get glimpses of soothing flames.

[$200; ignik.com]

