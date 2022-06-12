Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

3. WOW Trix Spinnable Towable Get it

The difference between an ordinary lake trip and the stuff of summer legend is bringing aboard this 57-pound inflatable WOW Trix Spinnable Towable. Underneath, rigid wings and a 360-degree tow point enable effortless rotation just by shifting weight. Up top, the rider can lie, sit, kneel, or stand while holding onto any of the six grip handles.

[$400; wowwatersports.com]

