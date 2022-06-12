Gear

Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

Find fish in any type of water with the inflatable Bote Areo Bug Slinger kayak.
4. Bōte Rover Aero Bug Slinger Redfish Inflatable Micro Skiff

Are your lake ambitions bigger than your packing space? Consider the Bōte Rover Inflatable Micro Skiff. It packs down to the size of a large, wheeled duffel—but on the water, it acts as a SUP, fishing skiff, or sit-on-top kayak that supports up to 500 pounds. Got really big plans? Attach a mini-outboard to reach fish farther away, then tilt the motor up and paddle for increased stealth.

[$2,349; boteboard.com]

