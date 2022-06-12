Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

4. Bōte Rover Aero Bug Slinger Redfish Inflatable Micro Skiff Get it

Are your lake ambitions bigger than your packing space? Consider the Bōte Rover Inflatable Micro Skiff. It packs down to the size of a large, wheeled duffel—but on the water, it acts as a SUP, fishing skiff, or sit-on-top kayak that supports up to 500 pounds. Got really big plans? Attach a mini-outboard to reach fish farther away, then tilt the motor up and paddle for increased stealth.

[$2,349; boteboard.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!