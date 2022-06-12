Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

5. Red 12’0″ Compact MSL Pact Inflatable Paddle Board Get it

Inflatable SUPs are nothing new, but the Red Compact MSL Pact paddle board is the first one designed to give newbies the stability for longer, touring adventures on a shorter board. Once pumped up, four structural members give the 4.7-inch thick, 22.5-pound deck increased rigidity underfoot while three adjustable bungee straps up front store gear. Everything from the board to the paddle stows in a backpack that’s easy to stash in a trunk or trek up to a remote lake.

[$2,199; red-equipment.us]

