Gear

Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

Take out the Ronix Modello Brightside Wake Surfboard to learn how to carve behind a boat.
9
Courtesy Image 4 / 9

6. Ronix Modello Brightside Wake Surfboard

Get it

Right between a traditional wake surfboard and a skimming wakeboard is the Ronix Modello Brightside. A hybrid, it’s light and nimble enough for tricks and will still stay planted on waves. The Brightside also uses straps to keep you planted on tricky deepwater starts. Remove those straps and the grippy, 4-foot, 9-inch-long deck helps rookies master tricks with hard rails that make carving up the boat’s wake easier.

[$450; ronixwake.com]

Man in a black wetsuit paddling on a standup paddleboard on calm water

The Best Standup Paddleboards of 2022

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear