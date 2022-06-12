Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

6. Ronix Modello Brightside Wake Surfboard Get it

Right between a traditional wake surfboard and a skimming wakeboard is the Ronix Modello Brightside. A hybrid, it’s light and nimble enough for tricks and will still stay planted on waves. The Brightside also uses straps to keep you planted on tricky deepwater starts. Remove those straps and the grippy, 4-foot, 9-inch-long deck helps rookies master tricks with hard rails that make carving up the boat’s wake easier.

[$450; ronixwake.com]

