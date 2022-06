7. Lift3 F Efoil Get it

If Telsa made surfboards, it would be the Lift3 F Efoil. Underneath the deck is a rechargeable battery that powers a shaft-mounted propeller, so you can start carving even on still water. Expect up to an hour’s runtime per charge and to test your skills—it reaches up to 30 mph.

[$9,995; liftfoils.com]

