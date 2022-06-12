Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

8. Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler Get it

When it comes to keeping drinks cold on the water, portability trumps days of ice retention (and bear-proof builds). The Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler is big enough to hold more than two dozen drinks and enough ice to keep them chilled for an all-day outing. Designers engineered the top so it stays open hands-free, with enough room to drop in a six-pack, yet it seals shut with magnets and a knock of the knee.

[$350; yeti.com]

