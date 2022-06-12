Gear

Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

Get in and out of the Yeti M30 soft cooler easier than ever.
9
8. Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler

When it comes to keeping drinks cold on the water, portability trumps days of ice retention (and bear-proof builds). The Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler is big enough to hold more than two dozen drinks and enough ice to keep them chilled for an all-day outing. Designers engineered the top so it stays open hands-free, with enough room to drop in a six-pack, yet it seals shut with magnets and a knock of the knee.

[$350; yeti.com]

