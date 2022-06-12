Best Watercrafts and Lake Gear for Big Summer Fun

9. Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0 SpeakerGet it
If there’s a better speaker to have on the water than the 5.5-inch-wide Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0, we haven’t heard it. This floating, waterproof speaker has a mounting system that hooks, hangs, or suctions to just about anything, with a battery that runs eight hours—even underwater. And because it has internal memory—enough to hold 2,000 songs—you can keep your phone stashed while cranking a playlist.
[$95; speaqua.com]
