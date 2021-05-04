The right gear is crucial for enjoying an adventure, whether that’s keeping you warm, safe, or dry. Of course the weather can lower the integrity of even your best essentials, so packing the best waterproof bags for gear is crucial. These top picks will keep all your belongings dry on arrival, even in a downpour.

1. Best for Paddling: SealLine Baja View

Locate swim trunks, sun shirts or other stowables without unpacking. Even fully stuffed, the welded-seam, transparent Baja lets you see inside. And tie-downs keep it secured on any deck that’s apt to flip.

[From $25; seallinegear.com]

2. Best for Commuting: Fjällräven Ulvö Rolltop 23

Padded and seam-sealed, this tough, woven backpack keeps water out by pairing a rolltop closure with an urban aesthetic that’s ideal for both work and play.

[$135; fjallraven.com]

3. Best for Travel: Matador Freerain32

The ultimate packable backpack, the ultralight 32-liter Freerain holds gear for impromptu alpine hikes and café-hopping. Its seam-sealed, rolltop main pocket is spacious, and hip-belt pockets keep snacks and phone handy. Packed, it’s 10.6 ounces and barely beer-can size.

[$90; matadorup.com]

4. Best for Big Trips: Ortlieb Big Zip

Cram an expedition’s worth of equipment into this body bag of a gear hauler. It carries backpack-style or with handles—capably enough that you’ll also tap it to corral your stuff on more everyday excursions.

[$230; ortliebusa.com]

5. Best for Backpacking: Granite Gear Event Sil Compression Drysack

This silky stuff-sack compresses space-consuming sleeping bags and puffy coats with minimalist straps, then the waterproof fabric slides smoothly into loaded packs without adding significant weight.

[From $34; granitegear.com]

6. Best for Overlanding: Front Runner Typhoon

Tiedowns on four sides and a cavernous opening earn big props for this rugged, 90-liter rooftop carrier bag. So do the comfy carry handles, helpful purge valve and failsafe Velcro rolltop closure, which repels dust.

[$149; frontrunneroutfitters.com]

