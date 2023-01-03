10. The North Face Work to Wear Lace II Waterproof Boots Get it

The Lace II is a modern version of a worker boot that delivers comfort and protection. Inside, a textured faux wool collar and mesh lining feels good next to skin (or sock), with a gusseted tongue that stays put. Underneath, TNF’s IcePick lugs stay pliable even in cold weather for better grip. The white rubber outsole is a throwback to a classic work boot styling, with a rounded toe box that fits better with a pair of jeans or chinos.

[$159; thenorthface.com]

