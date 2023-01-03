Gear

Best Waterproof Leather Boots That Beat the Elements in Style

Brown leather waterproof boots with flat sole on a white background.
10
Courtesy Image 10 / 10

11. Lems Boulder Summit Waterproof Boots

Get it

Designed with a natural foot shape and wide toebox, Boulder Summit is a casual hiker for those who might hit the trail then walk to lunch. Underneath, the outsole’s 4mm lugs use a zig-zag pattern for better-than-average grip on wet trails, snow, and ice. The gusseted tongue helps keep water out even if your laces come a bit undone. The drop is scant (far less than trail runners), so you have an easier time keeping proper alignment to hit the ground mid-foot.

[$185; lemsshoes.com]

los angeles

21 Best Urban Parks and Trails if You're Seeking Green Spaces

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear