11. Lems Boulder Summit Waterproof Boots Get it

Designed with a natural foot shape and wide toebox, Boulder Summit is a casual hiker for those who might hit the trail then walk to lunch. Underneath, the outsole’s 4mm lugs use a zig-zag pattern for better-than-average grip on wet trails, snow, and ice. The gusseted tongue helps keep water out even if your laces come a bit undone. The drop is scant (far less than trail runners), so you have an easier time keeping proper alignment to hit the ground mid-foot.

[$185; lemsshoes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!