2. Ariat Wexford Waterproof Boots

With the shape of a classic Chelsea boot, but with a toothier outsole, the nearly six-inch-tall Wexford might be the most versatile boot you can own. Wear it to the office, while running errands, or dressed up for an evening out. With a pair of stretchy panels on each boot, these slip on and off with ease. The rounded toe box provides a more refined look, while removable cushioned insoles lend all-day comfort to keep your dogs from barking.

[$200; ariat.com]

