3. Red Wing Shoes Gore-Tex Moc Boots

Before the moc style became fashionable with modern-day urbanites, Red Wing designed them for hunters in the ’50s using the Native American moccasin style to add more wiggle room in the toe box. But the thick slab of rubber underneath made the boots comfortable for all-day use, and soon the mocs were adopted by farmers and assembly-line workers. Buy these, treat them well, and you can look forward to a long lifespan. The rich brown color patinas with age, but right out of the box these require no extensive break-in period.

[$360; redwingshoes.com]

