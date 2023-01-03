Gear

Best Waterproof Leather Boots That Beat the Elements in Style

Grey leather boot with a white outsole on a white background.
4. Lowa Bosco GTX Boots

Part boot, part sneaker, the white outsole on the Bosco gives the Lowa an updated look that earns major style points. Gore-Tex provides waterproofing and insulation to keep your feet warm even in mid-January. The gnarly, flexible outsole is grippy enough to traverse snow, ice, and less technical trails. A zipper on the inside of both ankles makes these a snap to get on and off without dealing with laces.

[$230; lowaboots.com]

