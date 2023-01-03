5. Timberland Redwood Falls Waterproof Chukka Boots Get it

Don’t let the chukka name fool you into thinking these are restricted to office wear. Redwood Falls have a multi-directional lug design underneath that’s probably closer to the performance and utility that initially made the style appealing to Indian and British soldiers in WWII. Meaning you’ll be sure-footed over a range of wet and dry surfaces. OrthoLite insoles keep them soft and comfortable with a midsole that returns energy as you walk.

[$130; timberland.com]

