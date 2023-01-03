6. Danner Mountain 600 Boots Get it

There might be no better example of a capable hiking boot that seamlessly transitions to post-trail beers than Danner’s Mountain 600s. The Vibram midsole and Fuga outsole offer bite on anything wet, while feeling more like a comfortable trail runner than a stiff hiking boot. Go bold with the Saddle Tan colorway’s bright red laces (shown) or pick something more subdued for everyday wear.

[$230; danner.com]

