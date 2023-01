7. Bogs Classic Casual Chukka Boots Get it

These ankle chukkas combine leather with an algae-based footbed that make them far more comfortable—and attractive—than a standard pair of rubber boots. Inside, the moisture-wicking membrane helps to pull sweat off your feet while the exterior overlay extends up the heel for better long-term durability.

[$110; bogsfootwear.com]

