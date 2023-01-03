8. Kodiak Thane Waterproof Boots Get it

With a mix of leather and canvas on the upper, Thane looks like a hybrid between a tactical boot and one that dresses up nicely with a pair of jeans. The metal hooks have a military vibe, but the OrthoLite foam insole means these won’t feel rigid. The rubber outsole engages way better than a standard pair of designer boots, and should be enough to get you through some snow-clearing or less technical hiking trails.

[From $155; kodiakboots.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!