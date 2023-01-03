9. Ecco Grainer Waterproof Leather Boots Get it

The roots of this boot go back to Denmark’s farmlands, where Ecco started making footwear. It’s a burly boot with a toothy treaded outsole that’s ready for just about anything. But you needn’t be a dairy farmer to wear these around town where they’ll weather to a broken-in look, like your favorite pair of jeans. Ecco knows leather, and the Grainer comes with a padded collar that’s comfortable on your ankle and a removable insole for cushioning and, eventually, easy replacement. There isn’t a mud puddle the rubber lugs underneath can’t get you traction in.

[$190; us.ecco.com]

