I get it. Running through driving rain or blowing snow is a challenge. But so is grinding out miles on a treadmill while a TV blaring cable news hangs over your head. Personally, I’d take the foul weather any day—as long as I have a good pair of kicks to get through it. From snow showers and slush to unexpected rainstorms, these waterproof running shoes below are exactly what you need to brave the elements.

For this guide, I tested out waterproof running shoes from several top brands, including Hoka One One, New Balance, La Sportiva, and more. First, I found what “waterproof” really means by soaking each shoe under a shower head and checking for leaks. All of the shoes below passed the shower test and kept my socks dry. Second, I ran in each shoe to assess the pros and cons, then narrowed it down to the six pairs below.

No matter what kind of shoe you prefer or what kind of running you like to do, there’s a waterproof running shoe here that should fit your needs. Read on for the top picks, and don’t let a little rain keep you from getting your miles in.

