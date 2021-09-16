The Best Waterproof Running Shoes to Power Through Wet Weather

8. On Cloudflyer Waterproof Get It

The On Cloudflyer is designed for a cushioned and stable feel on the road. The cushioning comes from its unique combo of plush Helion foam and hollow CloudTec pods, which compress and then spring back into shape with each footstep. And with its wide outsole and added support at midfoot, it provides a stable ride through runs of any distance.

[$180; on-running.com]

