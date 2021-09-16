The Best Waterproof Running Shoes to Power Through Wet Weather

10. The North Face Vectiv Infinite Futurelight Reflect Get It

The Vective Infinite is designed to feel fast and peppy on difficult terrain. A Pebax plate embedded in the midsole creates a snappy response at toe-off, and widely spaced lugs offer plenty of bite while quickly shedding mud. Add in a waterproof upper, and you’ve got a capable all-weather shoe for the most challenging trails.

[$195; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!