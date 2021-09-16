The Best Waterproof Running Shoes to Power Through Wet Weather

9. La Sportiva Bushido II GTX Get It

The Bushido II offers a firm, stable ride and delivers excellent bite on rough surfaces. The upper features Gore-Tex Invisible Fit to keep water at bay, and it comes with a TPU overlay that creates a snug fit around the middle of your foot. Plus, the lugged dual-compound rubber outsole wraps up toward the midsole to grip slopes and uneven ground.

[$130; amazon.com]

