The Best Waterproof Running Shoes to Power Through Wet Weather

5. Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Get It

The trail version of the beloved Nike Pegasus is a capable all-rounder that’s suitable for mixed-surface runs in wet conditions. The Gore-Tex upper blocks out precipitation, and a flexible collar above the ankle keeps debris from entering the shoe as you run. A full-length layer of React foam creates a soft-but-responsive ride, and down below, the lugged outsole creates good grip on dirt and pavement alike.

[$160; nike.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!