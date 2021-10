5. Adidas Terrex Agravic TR Gore-Tex Get It

With its lugged outsole and durable mesh upper, the Agravic is an ideal choice for taking on gnarly trails. A toe cap provides protection from debris, and the built-in Gore-Tex membrane will keep your feet dry when the sky opens up.

[$100; adidas.com]

