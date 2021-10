6. Saucony Peregrine 11 GTX Get It

Saucony’s Peregrine trail shoe gets an all-weather upgrade thanks to Gore-Tex Invisible Fit, a water- and windproof membrane that’s bonded directly to the upper for a more flexible, less bulky feel. The shoe also comes with a built-in rock plate for added underfoot protection, and the aggressive lugs will keep you upright on loose terrain.

[$150; saucony.com]

