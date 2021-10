7. Brooks Ghost 14 GTX Get It

A reliable and popular road shoe, the venerable Brooks Ghost also comes in a GTX version with a Gore-Tex Invisible Fit upper to block out moisture. Underfoot, a layer of soft DNA Loft cushioning soaks up impact forces for a smooth ride that’s perfect for daily training (even in the rain).

[$160; brooksrunning.com]

