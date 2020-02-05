Altra Lone Peak 4 Low RSM Get It

Best for Firm Cushioning

The Lone Peak falls on the leaner end of Altra’s trail offerings. The shoe’s pared-down cushioning, combined with the company’s zero-drop philosophy (this puts your heel at the same height as your forefoot in the shoe), creates a firm ride over dirt, and the wide toe box gives your toes plenty of room to splay out as you run.

[$150; altrarunning.com]

