Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 GTX Get It

Best for Plush Cushioning

If you like to float over rough ground (and stay dry while doing it), the Speedgoat is a good pick. It packs in plenty of cushion to soak up impact forces, has a snug fit, and the Vibram Megagrip outsole delivers impressive grip both uphill and down.

[$160; hokaoneone.com]

