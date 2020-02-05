Inov-8 Roclite G 315 GTX Get It

Best for Technical Trails

With its grippy graphene rubber outsole, protective rock plate in the midsole, and flexible forefoot, the Roclite is built to keep you sure-footed on rocky and uneven terrain. Although the fit is a bit loose, it offers a remarkably smooth ride on both soft and hard-packed surfaces and provides a firm platform for picking up the pace.

[$150; inov-8.com]

