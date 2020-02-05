Inov-8 Roclite G 315 GTXGet It
Best for Technical Trails
With its grippy graphene rubber outsole, protective rock plate in the midsole, and flexible forefoot, the Roclite is built to keep you sure-footed on rocky and uneven terrain. Although the fit is a bit loose, it offers a remarkably smooth ride on both soft and hard-packed surfaces and provides a firm platform for picking up the pace.
[$150; inov-8.com]
