La Sportiva Blizzard GTX Get It

Best for Snow

As the name implies, this is the shoe you want to reach for if you’re getting ready to run in some nasty winter weather. With its stretchy built-in gaiter and tungsten alloy spikes, it’s designed to keep snow and slush at bay and also keep you upright in slippery conditions. On the run, it offers surprisingly good cushioning and excellent flexibility, too.

[$199; sportiva.com]

