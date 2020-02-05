New Balance 880v9 GTX Get It

Best for Road Running

The 880v9 is a dependable training shoe for racking up the miles through city or suburban streets. And with the GTX version, it’ll keep you dry in wet weather, too. The dual-layer midsole feels relatively firm but provides a good amount of shock absorption, and the engineered mesh upper creates a secure fit that doesn’t sag over time.

[$140; newbalance.com]

