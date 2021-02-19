These Adjustable Weight Benches Will Perfect Your Home Gym

So you invested in a reliable pair of adjustable dumbbells and maybe even resistance bands for your home gym, but now you realize those can only get you so far. Workout benches let you level up your home workouts by tackling different exercises and, in effect, different muscle groups. Think of the possibilities. Bentover rows. Triceps kickbacks. Bench presses. All of that’s doable; you’ve just gotta filter through weight benches to find what best suits your needs.

But, from junk benches to veritable gems, there’s no shortage of options when you type “weight benches” or “workout benches” into ye olde Google. Whatever you buy, you’ll want to be sure to scan the bench specs for how much weight they can support, cushioning, and how high off the ground they are (if it’s too high and you lift heavy, there could be balance issues; or, if you’re not tall enough for certain models, benching comfortably will be a no-go). You’ll also want to check out the reviews for user feedback—nobody wants a wobbly workout bench in the middle of the last brutal rep.

To help you sort through ‘em all, we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch. Whether you’ve got a spare basement with plenty of space and a power rack already in place or only a sliver of real estate between your bed and the radiator, here are the top picks.

Best Overall: Zeno Bench PRO

This versatile bench comes with three pairs of bands, six D-rings for resistant band attachments, two handles, and an ankle strap, and can double as an ottoman if you’re living in tight quarters. It’s made of high-quality materials and constructed in North America. Between the high-grade density foam, 260 pounds of included resistance bands, caster wheels for easy mobility, and available on-demand workouts through the Zeno Gym app, you’ll want to continue your home workouts long after gyms reopen.

[$799; zenogym.com]

Runner-Up: NordicTrack Utility Bench

Adjust this weight bench among flat, incline, or military positions to fuel some of the best shoulders, chest, lats, front delts, and triceps workouts you’ve ever had. On this model, we especially love the uber-comfy foam-padded backrest to support you during lengthy workouts. Bonus: This bench features box-stitched and sewn seats, which are much more durable than seat covers that simply get stapled on and make for a more gym-worthy appearance.

[$299; nordictrack.com]

Best for Small Spaces: Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench

If you’re starting to feel like your bedroom is a dresser, bed, and gym equipment, we dig that this weight bench can be stored vertically, decreasing the amount of space it takes up by more than half. It also offers six different adjustment angles to target various muscle groups and a 600-pound load capacity. For something that still stores vertically (50 percent reduced footprint) with fewer bells and whistles (five adjustable angles and a 550-pound weight max), check out the slightly more affordable Bowflex 4.1S Stowable Bench for $229.

[$329; bowflex.com]

Best Budget Pick: Fitness Reality 1000 Super Max Weight Bench

This is a great starter bench for any home gym. With 5,627 five-star reviews on Amazon and counting, a few standout features on this workout bench are its 800-pound capacity, wide backrest, detachable leg hold-down, and the ability to adjust the backrest into 12 different positions. Worth noting: If you’re over 6’4”, this bench won’t work for you.

[$109.24; amazon.com]

