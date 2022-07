Washing any blanket will shorten its life cycle, and weighted blankets wear out even faster. Each Dozeology blanket comes with a 160 GSM cotton cover that’s not only soft and cool, but incorporates eight corner ribbons to hold them together. Feel cool in the summer and warm, cozy in the winter.

15 pounds; 60″ x 80″

Get It: Pick up the Dozeology Weighted Blanket ($297) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!