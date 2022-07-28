The 9 Best Weighted Blankets Perfect for Athletic Recovery

Made of 100 percent breathable high-density cotton, its compartments are filled with tiny, non-toxic, odorless, cool glass beads. Smaller compartments are sewn by CNC to ensure accuracy and comfort. Made in Germany, sold by the manufacturer.

Various sizes are available; 25 pounds, 60″x80″. It’s rated 4.5 stars by Amazon reviewers

Get It: Pick up the L’Agraty Weighted Blanket ($60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!