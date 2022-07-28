The 9 Best Weighted Blankets Perfect for Athletic Recovery

Soft Touch GET IT!

To keep your weighted blanket clean, Soft Touch includes a super-soft “minky grey” cover; one side has raised dots pattern for even more of a massage sensation. This one garners nearly a perfect 4.8-star rating from Amazon reviewers. Extra duvet covers are available which means, of course, that you don’t need to wash it quite as often.

60″ x 80″: 15 pounds

Get It: Pick up the Soft Touch Weighted Blanket ($60) at Amazon

