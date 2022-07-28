The 9 Best Weighted Blankets Perfect for Athletic Recovery

Weighted Idea GET IT!

At 30 pounds, this weighted blanket is perfect for Big & Tall dudes. Organic cotton lets you snuggle in comfort and confidence. The inner layer combines cotton fabric with cotton filler for all-season comfort, and the pockets are small and evenly filled with eco-friendly, sand-size non-toxic, hypallergenic, odor-less pellets that provide even weight to your entire body. And an extra lining has been added inside, to avoid messy leakage.

Best of all, Amazon reviewers give it four solid stars, with one calling it “the best weighted blanket on the market.” 80″x87″; duvet cover included.

Get It: Pick up the Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket ($140) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!