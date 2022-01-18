Gear
These Wide Shoes Offer Sweet, Sweet Relief for Feet
Shoe shopping isn’t always easy. There’s a lot out there—including plenty of junk that will give you blisters and dig into your heels with an “ow” factor cranked up to 11. Shopping for sneakers when you have wider feet and need extra room is all the more difficult. That’s why we searched high and low for foot-rescuing shoes for men in wide and extra wide widths that will reduce the squeeze. Here’s your ultimate guide to sneakers, boots, and more that’ll keep your feet comfortable without breaking the bank.
1. Saucony Men’s Echelon Walker 3
Available in wide or extra wide, Saucony’s versatile Echelon Walker 3 is light and springy, offers plenty of cushioning, and meets the American Podiatric Medical Association standards for their “Accepted” seal. The outsole is built to last, so you won’t have to worry about constantly replacing your sneaks. If your feet can accommodate wide options, we also dig the orthotic-friendly Guide 14 for everyday wear. Available in black or white.
[$120; saucony.com]Get it
2. Kizik Men’s Athens
These stylish wide EE kicks (EE width is considered the largest width on standard scales) come in a slew of attractive options, from solid gray to a white upper with a multicolored sole. Made with a breathable knit upper, we’re impressed with a variety of specs on these sneakers, including the patented HandsFree Labs shoe entry technology. That’s right, no more bending down to tie your shoes. Rabbit Foam outsoles provide extra comfort during marathon sessions on your feet—and a removable (and washable) contoured insole never hurts either.
[$119; kizik.com]Get it
3. Hush Puppies Men’s Keaton Sneaker
Available in wide width, these sneakers come in leather, suede, and nubuck (a sanded leather)—billing themselves as “if hugs were a shoe.” That’s pretty accurate for an ultra-comfy sneaker that includes a Heel Pillow pad and a Hush Puppies’ Bounce PLUS footbed for some added relief in your step.
[$110; hushpuppies.com]Get it
4. Merrell Men’s Nova 2 Wide Width
Available in black and olive, this wide width sneaker is ideal for everyday use as well as easy hikes and outings. Lightweight and (yes) vegan-friendly, these Merrell workhorses feature a breathable mesh lining, rock plate for protection, and padded collar among several other superb features from the celebrated footwear and outdoor gear company.
[$110; merrell.com]Get it
5. Hush Puppies Men’s Detroit Plain Toe Oxford
Choose from a variety of colors with this versatile dress-up or -down shoe available in a wide width. Made of soft suede or full-grain leather, these kicks also provide solid water-resistance from the brand’s “WorryFree” materials that stave off water damage and minimize stains. You’ll be living in them, so just go ahead and spring for two colors.
[$100; hushpuppies.com]Get it
6. Bearpaw Brock Wide Hiking Boot
This wide-width hiking boot is perfect for days on the trail and built to withstand a range of weather conditions. Along with the extra room for your feet, these Bearpaw boots are designed with a removable mesh footbed memory foam underlay and an EVA midsole with rubber outsole to keep your feet happy on long hikes. Plus they’re finished with NeverWet technology for reliable water- and stain-resistance. Choose from black, taupe, and brown.
[$65; bearpaw.com]Get it
7. Saucony Men’s Triumph 19 Wide
Another great choice from Saucony, the Triumph 19 wide width comes in either black or gray and offers a sock-like fit with the company’s softest PWRRUN+ cushioning. Ideal as gym or running sneakers, this make is fabricated with recycled components and has FORMIT integrated into the design to create a personalized snugness. They’re also stylish enough for a coffee date or brewpub visit.
[$150; saucony.com]Get it
8. Cat Footwear Men’s Fairbanks Work Boot
Simply put, these work boots mean business. Available in wide width, they’re built to withstand a long day of DIY projects while offering safety features like a slip-resistant rubber outsole and electrical hazard protection against open circuits up to 600 volts in dry conditions, Comfort is key here too. From the nylon mesh lining for breathability to a padded collar, ankle pods, and a padded Achilles region, as well as a nylon shank for extra support and stability, you’ll be singing these boots’ praises from the basement to the rooftops.
[$135; catfootwear.com]Get it
9. Merrell Men’s Thermo Chill Mid Waterproof Wide Width
These super-solid, wide-width Merrell foot-pleasers will actually get you excited to romp in the snow. Wonderfully insulated, they include a waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry, coupled with lightweight insulation to keep you toasty warm. The durable M Select GRIP outsole is great for stability while journeying in inclement weather, while a Kinetic Fit BASE insole offers added inner support.
[$110; merrell.com]Get it
10. Kizik Men’s Prague
If you’re looking for a Wide EE elevated sneaker, here you go. Available in five color options, these shoes also feature the brand’s HandsFree Labs technology so you can step directly into the sneaker without hunching down, along with top-notch traction and a stable feel. We love the breathable canvas upper for sweat reduction too. Safe to say you’ll want to wear these cloud-like shoes just about everywhere.
[$99; kizik.com]Get it
11. Bearpaw Mach IV Wide Chocolate Slipper
This wide-width slipper is a magnet for guys with wide feet. Its fashionable, full-grain leather upper looks and feels swell around the house (or when getting the mail), and the fluffy sheepskin lining is a luxurious treat. The molded TPR outsole means you can wear these outdoors—if you want to extend your pandemic-inspired sense of style even further.
[$75; bearpaw.com]Get it
