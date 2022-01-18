These Wide Shoes Offer Sweet, Sweet Relief for Feet

Shoe shopping isn’t always easy. There’s a lot out there—including plenty of junk that will give you blisters and dig into your heels with an “ow” factor cranked up to 11. Shopping for sneakers when you have wider feet and need extra room is all the more difficult. That’s why we searched high and low for foot-rescuing shoes for men in wide and extra wide widths that will reduce the squeeze. Here’s your ultimate guide to sneakers, boots, and more that’ll keep your feet comfortable without breaking the bank.

1. Saucony Men’s Echelon Walker 3

Available in wide or extra wide, Saucony’s versatile Echelon Walker 3 is light and springy, offers plenty of cushioning, and meets the American Podiatric Medical Association standards for their “Accepted” seal. The outsole is built to last, so you won’t have to worry about constantly replacing your sneaks. If your feet can accommodate wide options, we also dig the orthotic-friendly Guide 14 for everyday wear. Available in black or white.

[$120; saucony.com]

2. Kizik Men’s Athens

These stylish wide EE kicks (EE width is considered the largest width on standard scales) come in a slew of attractive options, from solid gray to a white upper with a multicolored sole. Made with a breathable knit upper, we’re impressed with a variety of specs on these sneakers, including the patented HandsFree Labs shoe entry technology. That’s right, no more bending down to tie your shoes. Rabbit Foam outsoles provide extra comfort during marathon sessions on your feet—and a removable (and washable) contoured insole never hurts either.