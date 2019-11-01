Cold, bracing winds only get more biting when you’re pedaling against a headwind. That’s why most cyclists evade the great outdoors come late fall and winter, saddling up on indoor trainers or maintaining their conditioning via spin studios. But there’s a subset of riders who thrive in harsh conditions. It toughens grit, challenges comfort zones, and enhances resilience. Of course, cold-weather riding doesn’t have to be a total sufferfest. With the right bib shorts and tights, logging laps in the park or miles in your neighborhood can ride comfortably. Not to mention keep the doldrums of winter training at bay, get fresh (albeit frigid) air, and absorb some much-needed vitamin D.

That said, your summer riding kit isn’t going to cut it when the mercury drops. For winter conditions, you need apparel that’ll keep you warm and dry. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the best winter bib shorts and tights from brands like Maap and Pearl Izumi. With water- and windproof fabrics, insulation, and other technical features, these items are designed to keep you comfortable no matter how brutal the forecast looks.

