1. Mission Workshop PNG Bib Short Get It

If your winter weather is chilly but relatively tame, the PNG bib short is a nice option. The big draw here is the 37.5 tech embedded in the upper-body fabric: Active particles derived from volcanic sand retain heat emitted by your body to keep you warm in cold conditions. If you or the weather gets too hot, it’ll vent heat and moisture.

[$265; missionworkshop.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!