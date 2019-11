2. Pearl Izumo PRO Escape Thermal 3/4 Tight Get It

Don’t want a full pant or tight, but still want to fend off precipitation? Try this 3/4 tight from Pearl Izumi. The thermal fleece fabric will keep you toasty, but the Pi-Dry technology is the real showstopper. It adds water resistance, so rain beads up and rolls off instead of soaking the fabric—and you.

[$185; pearlizumi.com]

