3. Gore Windstopper Pro Bib Tights+ Get It

If the forecast is calling for an icy headwind on your ride, suit up with these tights from Gore. They utilize the company’s Windstopper tech to block wind while still providing good breathability, plus a mesh back panel helps vent excess heat. They’re water-resistant, too.

[$210; gorewear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!