4. Craft Ideal Pro Wind Bib Tights

The Ideal Pro tights are a good option for the budget-minded rider. A brushed inner liner provides good next-to-skin comfort, and it’s met with three layers of fabric for dependable wind- and waterproofing. Thermal fabric on the posterior adds warmth, and it’s extra stretchy in the seat, which is always helpful for a comfy fit.

[$115; backcountry.com]

