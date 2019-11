6. Maap Apex Deep Winter Tight Get It

Gunning for a KOM in subzero temps? You’ll want these tights. They combine Maap’s slimmest bib brace construction with an antimicrobial, thermal fleece-backed fabric that’ll keep you warm. They also feature DWR-treated, windproof panels on the front to protect your extremities from the elements.

[$340; usa.maap.cc]

