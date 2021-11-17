Winter. Is. Coming. But fear not, friends! Christmas songs will soon drown out the cacophony of clanking radiators. Festive lights on overdrive will illuminate the 5 p.m. darkness. Ski and snowboarding season will be in full swing. But best of all, in between weekend trips to the mountains, and well beyond the holiday cheer, you’ll hopefully be kitted out in one of the best winter coats of the season.

We’re stating the obvious here, but dressing for winter is all about layers. The one layer that matters the most? Your winter coat. The ideal winter coat is one that possesses a slew of features to help you withstand the perils of winter—and we’re not talking about that one Mariah Carey Christmas earworm.

Winter coats are tasked with a slew of responsibilities. They’ve got to be insulating and warm (hypothermia is nobody’s friend), stylish and versatile (it has to pair with the rest of your cold-weather wardrobe), and durable enough to last several winters (i.e. one of the best fashion investments you can make).

Instead of throwing more sport-oriented down puffer jackets into this particular mix, our roundup of winter coats is here to help you remain dapper even in the dead of winter. We’ve scoured the web for the best winter coats out there, from utilitarian jackets from heritage brands like Barbour to wool topcoats from sartorial innovators like Suitsupply, to present you with 12 great additions to your winter fits.

And keeping in mind that not everyone lives in blizzard territory, we’ve included some lighter-weight picks for those living in more forgiving climes.

Warm, Stylish Winter Coats That’ll Stand the Test of Time

1. Barbour Winter Bedale Wax Jacket

Crafted using Barbour’s heaviest waxed cotton, this version of its classic Bedale jacket has been winterized with box-quilted nylon lining for added insulation against the elements. It comes with a front zip concealed with a snap-front placket, two handwarmer pockets lined with moleskin, and two bellows pockets that snap shut. It’s finished with a corduroy collar, detachable hood, and rustic leather trim.

[$500; barbour.com]

2. Ted Baker Travers Herringbone Coat

This timeless wool blend overcoat from Ted Baker features an all-over herringbone weave that pairs just as well with casual outfits (throw over a hoodie as you run errands) or more formal outings (wear over a suit, then coat check). The Travers comes in a long-length regular fit, with two front welt pockets, button cuffs, two-button front fastenings, and a single back vent.

[$725; tedbaker.com]

3. Mackage Kent

For an edgier street-style look, toss on this puffy from Mackage’s Cloud Collection. Made from sustainable down with a shiny nylon shell, the relaxed fit leaves plenty of room for thick sweaters or sweatshirts. Storm cuffs, an adjustable drawcord storm visor, and a removable hood add protection against biting winds and numbing temps.

[$890; mackage.com]

4. Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket

This winter jacket blends old-school heritage and contemporary design. Inspired by the rugged jackets worn by hunters in the English countryside, the Hudson is cut from acclaimed British Millerain canvas treated with weather-resistant coconut wax. It’s lined with cozy flannel from one of the UK’s oldest woolen mills.

[$298; huckberry.com]

5. Scotch & Soda Short Quilted Sherpa Jacket

Scotch & Soda’s zip-up quilted jacket is a solid pick for milder winter days, when frigid mornings give way to crisp afternoons. It’s made with a fuzzy poly sherpa-like fabric and cut at the waist for casual wearing.

[$298; scotch-soda.com]

6. L.L.Bean Maine Guide Wool Parka

Designed for cold-weather hunters, L.L.Bean has made its original Maine Guide overshirt into a parka version for added protection against winter’s weather. It’s made from durable, tightly woven wool that stays warm even when wet and is armed with PrimaLoft Infinity insulation to trap body heat with remarkable efficiency. The colorways couldn’t be more classic, coming in camo print, red and black plaid, and hunter green.

[$259; llbean.com]

7. Schott Corduroy Rancher Jacket

Schott might be best known for near-perfect leather jackets, but when wintertime begs for heavier outerwear, its Corduroy Rancher Jacket has us lassoed right in. Schott uses a thick, chunky—but insanely soft—corduroy with a quality feel for the outer shell; inside, a wool blend pile provides impressive insulation on cold days.

[$260; schottnyc.com]

8. Theory Clarence Jacket in Stretch Melton Wool

Theory crafts the Clarence with a luxuriously thick stretch Melton wool from Italy and a soft knit lining. This refined winter jacket keeps things simple with a stand collar, concealed front zip closure with snap buttons, besom pockets, and a single center vent at the back.

[$645; theory.com]

9. AllSaints Ventry Shadow Check Regular Fit Double Breasted Coat

Cut to a regular fit, the double-breasted Ventry is constructed from a recycled wool blend material in a black and white shadow checkered motif. It has a front button closure, long sleeves with button cuffs, and two front flap pockets.

[$619; bloomingdales.com]

10. Fjällräven Övik Wool Padded Jacket

This everyday jacket from Fjällräven’s latest fall/winter collection is made with the brand’s sustainable G-1000 Silent Eco fabric; the padding is filled with recycled Swedish wool and PLA fibers derived from cornstarch. The Övik is a superb garment for layering under a waterproof shell or wearing alone, featuring two-way hand pockets, an interior zip pocket, and a press-button collar that can be folded down.

[$375; fjallraven.com]

11. Suitsupply Navy Padded Overcoat

Suitsupply’s wool overcoat comes with a removable padded down vest so you don’t have to reach for your puffer when the temperature dips to single digits. The slim fit is complemented by a broad collar, welt pockets, and a zip and button front closure. It’s also a feel-good purchase—Suitsupply is committed to operating as a net-carbon neutral company that invests in ethical production according to European Fair Wear Foundation standards.

[$499; suitsupply.com]

12. Rodd & Gunn Murchison Coat

The super-soft Murchison coat has a classic car coat silhouette, a style invented in the early 1900s to be worn by chauffeurs and car passengers when driving was considered an uncommon privilege. Rodd & Gunn’s version is made of soft-brushed recycled wool-polyamide blend and a smooth, quilted taffeta lining. It comes cropped above the knee with a tailored peacoat collar and a concealed Corozo button front.

[$498; roddandgunn.com]

