Must-Have Winter Fat Biking Gear to Keep You Dry and Warm

2. Rab Kinetic Plus Jacket

Offering premium breathability in a lightweight, waterproof package, this slim-fitting softshell keeps warmth in and chilly elements out. It’s made of four-way stretch Proflex fabric and a high-performance breathable membrane that quickly wicks moisture while grinding out steep climbs—but retains precious body heat and blocks punishing wind on fast descents.

[$230; rab.equipment]

