Gear

Must-Have Winter Fat Biking Gear to Keep You Dry and Warm

From snow and sleet-proof footwear to insulated hydration to wind-cutting layering, here are the three best items for cold weather riding.
7
Courtesy Image 1 / 7

2. Rab Kinetic Plus Jacket

Get It

Offering premium breathability in a lightweight, waterproof package, this slim-fitting softshell keeps warmth in and chilly elements out. It’s made of four-way stretch Proflex fabric and a high-performance breathable membrane that quickly wicks moisture while grinding out steep climbs—but retains precious body heat and blocks punishing wind on fast descents.

[$230; rab.equipment]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Immunity_010322_300x490
More from Gear