3. Osprey Syncro 12 Mountain Bike Pack Get It!

This brilliant pack has a trampoline-style back panel that maximizes airflow; a spacious carrying area to stash tools, a pump, spare tire, bike lock, and layers; and also includes a 2.5-liter reservoir. Pull out the built-in rain cover to keep your goods dry even when it’s raining cats and dogs.

[$130; osprey.com]

